Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Declines By 21.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,274,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DWAW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

