Short Interest in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Drops By 21.7%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Technology Group stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Alpha Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.