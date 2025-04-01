Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 16.7%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $343.70. The stock had a trading volume of 903,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $230.08 and a 1-year high of $350.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

