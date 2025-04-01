Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Expands By 43.4%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $350,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,653,444.40. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 280,937 shares of company stock worth $3,162,753 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

