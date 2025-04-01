Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 23.6%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

BPZZF stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

