Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 23.6%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
BPZZF stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
