Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Increases By 42.7%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Down 7.7 %

BYRG stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

