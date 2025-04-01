Short Interest in CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Drops By 16.4%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,826,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CareView Communications Price Performance
Shares of CareView Communications stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. CareView Communications has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
CareView Communications Company Profile
