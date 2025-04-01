Short Interest in CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Drops By 16.4%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,826,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareView Communications Price Performance

Shares of CareView Communications stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. CareView Communications has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.