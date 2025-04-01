Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Declines By 21.0%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:GDTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.05.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CytoMed Therapeutics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.