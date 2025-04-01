Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Declines By 21.0%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

