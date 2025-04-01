Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Grows By 34.5%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.6 %

FFXDF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

