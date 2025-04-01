Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Decreases By 22.2%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424. The company has a market cap of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

