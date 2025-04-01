Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Increases By 34.3%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FKU. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FKU stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.