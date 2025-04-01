Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Drops By 28.0%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 35,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,521. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
