Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Drops By 28.0%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 35,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,521. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

