Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Expands By 36.4%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 973,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.