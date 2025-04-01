Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Decreases By 26.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,711,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.