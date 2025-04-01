Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Decreases By 26.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,711,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

