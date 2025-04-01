Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Drops By 28.1%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Tuesday. JD Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.
About JD Logistics
