Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Expands By 31.5%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGMNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 66,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Magna Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.28.
Magna Mining Company Profile
