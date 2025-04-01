Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Declines By 30.4%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS MONOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. MonotaRO has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.74.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

