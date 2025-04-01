Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 25.0%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nikon Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Nikon has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

