Short Interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Grows By 24.4%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 136,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 57,582,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,002,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. NU has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

