Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Grows By 30.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 208,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NWTN Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 40,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,188. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NWTN stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

