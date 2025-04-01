Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Expands By 23.4%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 759,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OST traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,952. Ostin Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

