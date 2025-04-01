Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 23.5%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 742,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 56,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.