Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Declines By 22.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.