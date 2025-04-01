Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Declines By 22.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.