Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expands By 37.4%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RedHill Biopharma

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 4.1 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RDHL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 49,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,619. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.