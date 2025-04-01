Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Drops By 25.4%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rubicon Organics Trading Up 1.1 %

Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

