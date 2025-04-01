Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Increases By 35.1%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.
