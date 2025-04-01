Short Interest in The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Decreases By 21.8%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,041,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cannabist Stock Performance

CBSTF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Cannabist has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

