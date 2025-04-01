Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Decreases By 16.9%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.13% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

Theriva Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 15,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,860. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

