Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 20.5%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 314,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.69. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

