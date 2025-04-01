SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.69, but opened at $53.40. SJW Group shares last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 15,955 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJW

SJW Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SJW Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.