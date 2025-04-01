Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Smartkem Stock Performance

Shares of Smartkem stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Smartkem has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Smartkem Company Profile

SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

