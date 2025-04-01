Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $305.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soho House & Co Inc.
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Is Now the Right Time to Invest in a Natural Gas ETF?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Amprius Market Gets Amped Up on Growth Outlook
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.