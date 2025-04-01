Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2,194.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,724 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after buying an additional 4,703,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.