SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 307.0% increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ MYMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.15.
