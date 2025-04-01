SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 348.0% increase from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ MYCG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $25.20.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
