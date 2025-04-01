SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MYMJ)

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYMJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572. SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

