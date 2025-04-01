Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.53. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

