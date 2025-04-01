SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.7 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $6.21 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

