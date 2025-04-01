Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 1776888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

