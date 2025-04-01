State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $335,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

State Street Stock Up 0.7 %

STT stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

