StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.55.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.15% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,992,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

