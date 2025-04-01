StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 11,107 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

