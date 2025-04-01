StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $10,092,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.81.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

