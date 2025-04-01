Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

Shares of SGLJF remained flat at $15.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Strauss Group has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $15.04.

About Strauss Group

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

