Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $81.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.29.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of -2.37. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $62.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

