STS Global Income & Growth Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 1.59 (LON:STS)

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 241.45 ($3.12) on Tuesday. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.23). The company has a market capitalization of £295.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STS Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Sarah Harvey purchased 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,945.84 ($5,097.98). Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

