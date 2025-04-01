Summit Financial LLC Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9,903.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average is $279.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

