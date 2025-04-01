Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.