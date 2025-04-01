Summit Financial LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 139,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $298,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.62.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 691.35, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

