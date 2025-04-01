Summit Financial LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 319,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 700,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE KYN opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

